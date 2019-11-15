President Trump agrees to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy without preconditions, White House transcript shows

President Trump in April agreed to meet with Ukraine’s president-elect — without preconditions – in the first official phone call between the two leaders, according to a White House transcript released Friday morning.

The April 21 call aboard Air Force One predated a controversial conversation in July between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Democrats allege showed evidence of a “quid pro quo” – namely an investigation of a Trump political opponent in exchange for a public meeting between the presidents.

But in the phone call released Friday, much of which is formal congratulations and small talk, Trump tells Zelenskyy: “We will see you, very soon, regardless.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.