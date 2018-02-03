Prep school principal who confronted abuse leaving her post

A New Hampshire prep school principal who helped respond to allegations of sexual abuse against former staff members and students is leaving at the end of the year.

Phillips Exeter Academy Principal Lisa MacFarlane says in a letter sent to the school community on Friday she will be returning to the University of New Hampshire, where she worked for 28 years before taking over at Exeter in 2015.

MacFarlane was hired during accusations of past sexual misconduct and the mishandling of those cases at the school.

MacFarlane says in her letter Exeter was first to establish a director of student well-being and the school’s work to serve current students and alumni survivors is a model for other institutions.

MacFarlane is credited with modernizing the school’s campus.