Pregnant woman allegedly kills roommate’s ferret in hot oven for stealing clothes

A pregnant woman is accused of burning her roommate’s ferret to death in a hot oven over stolen clothes, New Hampshire police said on Wednesday.

Ivana Clifford, 26, of Manchester, allegedly sought revenge on Cara Murray after she accused the roommate of stealing her clothes. Manchester police arrived at the apartment about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday after firefighters pulled a “burnt item” from the apartment. Murray told WDHD Clifford threw Angel, the 2-year-old ferret, in the oven and turned up the heat.

“We love our animals so much. It was just devastating,” Murray told WDHD. “How can someone be so cruel to be an animal in your oven and cooking it alive.”

“To lose a ferret is like losing a kid,” Murray added. “I just can’t believe she did that.”

Murray and her boyfriend woke up when the smoke alarm went off and heavy smoke filled their apartment. The boyfriend dashed to the oven to find the ferret’s lifeless body, according to Murray.

“My boyfriend opened it and there was a dead ferret inside the oven,” the devastated roommate said.

Firefighters said the ferret had “distinct linear burn marks” on its body that were consisten with the shape of the oven coil. Though Clifford claimed she killed the ferret because of stolen clothes, Murray told WDHD that her roommate did it because it had “nipped” her on the foot. Clifford, who is 32 weeks pregnant, also said her roommate shouldn’t have the pet because of her pregnancy, police said.

Clifford was charged with animal cruelty and is being held on $10,000 bail.