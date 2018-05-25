Power lines touching trees blamed for 4 California wildfires

State fire officials blame power lines coming into contact with trees for sparking four Northern California wildfires last October that incinerated more than 130 buildings.

In a statement released Friday, officials indicated three of the fires could have been prevented if Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had made more efforts to keep trees clear of its power lines.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says it will turn its findings over to prosecutors.

PG&E says it is reviewing the fire agency’s conclusions and remains dedicated to safety.

The blazes in largely rural Nevada and Butte counties were among more than 170 that broke out across California last October.

Many of the blazes roared through Northern California’s wine country, where dozens of lawsuits have been filed blaming PG&E.