Portland protesters arrested after unlawful assembly declared near ICE building

Police in Portland made multiple arrests Wednesday night after a protest near an Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) building that was declared an unlawful assembly.

“Failure to comply with this order may subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and impact munitions,” police said.

Around 10 p.m. a group of roughly 200 people marched from Elizabeth Caruthers Park to the Portland ICE building. Some protesters spray-painted messages like “Day 91, we won’t quit,” on the facility, according to The Oregonian.

Federal officers emerge from the building a few minutes later. Those in the crowd were seen throwing eggs and objects at the officers. The officers deployed irritants that released green smoke.

Around 11 p.m., Portland police would label the gathering unlawful and order people to leave.

Over the next hour, Portland Police and federal officers pushed the crowd through nearby streets. Police would arrest and detain multiple people throughout the night.

Last week, police declared a riot at the ICE building after a few demonstrators threw items at the facility — located in the southern part of the city — which broke at least one window, reports said.

The group had met at the same park before 200 or so marched on the building.