Portland police uncover sledgehammer, pipe, other weapons while clearing park outside courthouse

Several items that included a sledgehammer, pipe and a chain with a lock were found Thursday during the cleanup of downtown Portland, Ore., parks near where protests have raged for weeks, police officials said Thursday.

The maintenance of Chapman and Lownsdale squares — which sit adjacent to one another — was conducted following a night of confrontation between authorities and protesters at the nearby Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, the Portland Police Bureau said.

OREGON STATE POLICE ARRIVE IN PORTLAND IN PUSH TO STOP RIOTS

Officers gave people inside 10 minutes to clear the area and no arrests were initially made at the time. Aside from the weapons, other items recovered at the parks included body armor, helmets, a shield and leaf blowers.

“There were shocking amounts of refuse in the parks as well,” a police news release said.

Police officers providing security for the cleanup arrested two people. Kristina Naranja Rivera, 34, faces disorderly conduct and criminal mischief charges and 25-year-old Camillo Massagli faces charges of criminal mischief, trespassing and interfering with a peace officer.

On Wednesday night, several hundred people gathered outside the courthouse. A group that remained until later in the night wore gas masks and were seen carrying signs, hockey sticks, lacrosse sticks, umbrellas, leaf blowers and fireworks, police said.

At one point, the building was targeted with bottles, gas canisters and other objects. In addition to the protest Wednesday night, the city experienced multiple shootings and reports of people being assaulted nearby by a group with a pellet gun.

Two minors were taken into custody on suspicion for the assaults.