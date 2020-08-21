Portland police seeking witness in connection with truck attack suspect

Portland police are seeking to identify a man who was seen on video walking with suspected attacker Marquise Love, officials announced.

Police announced Thursday they are asking the man — whom they only identified as a witness — to come forward or for the public to speak up about his identity as they continue their investigation into Sunday night’s attack in the downtown area, where a man identified in reports as Adam Haner was attacked after people from a group accused him of trying to drive into them.

Authorities shared a screengrab of video captured by “Lives Matter” reporter Drew Hernandez, which shows the man wearing a blue shirt with a pattern at the bottom and on the shirt pocket.

“The witness may have had contact with the suspect at Lownsdale Square prior to the assault,” officials added.

Haner was seen on video revving the engine of his truck and slowly rolling the vehicle forward until he speeds away — all while people from the group can be seen running up to the vehicle, kicking and shouting at it. Just moments before he drove off, someone from the crowd was seen punching and jumping his girlfriend, who was identified in reports as Tammie Martin.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call from someone who reported that protesters “chased a white Ford” four-by-four truck, which then crashed in the downtown area, according to a department press release. A caller told police an estimated nine to 10 people began “beating the guy,” the caller stated.

Hernandez’s video shows Haner standing outside of the vehicle after the crash. As Haner repeatedly says, “Help,” someone from the crowd pulls him to the ground. He asks if he can answer a phone call and says he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone.

After someone tells Haner to “shut the f— up,” a person who appears to be Love begins punching and kicking him repeatedly as others try to pull him away. That’s when the person runs up behind Haner and kicks him, causing him to lose consciousness.

Haner, who was still unconscious when police arrived, was taken to a local hospital and was later released. Police said he is home recovering.

In a recent interview with local affiliate FOX 12 Oregon, Haner said after crashing his car, someone was “yanking” him out of his truck “before I even got my door open.”

“I was just standing for myself as a citizen,” he told the station, “and if you can’t do that on a street, then what can you do?”

On Tuesday, investigators identified Love, 25, as a suspect and said they have probable cause for his arrest. Officials are still searching for him.

When asked Wednesday if police were looking for any additional suspects in the attack, Portland Police Bureau Captain Tina Jones told Fox News: “We are investigating any criminal acts in relation to this incident.”

Anyone with information about Love or the attack is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or email him at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.