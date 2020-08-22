Portland police arrest 9 in violent clash with rioters at precinct

A riot outside a Portland Police Department station house early Saturday injured officers, damaged patrol cars and led to nine arrests, authorities said.

Smoke filled the air outside the North Precinct overnight as protesters clashed with cops seeking to clear the area — a scene reminiscent of others that have taken place over the past few weeks in the city.

Police said that over a three-hour period, individuals in a crowd of 100 to 150 people pelted police vehicles with softball-sized rocks, glass bottles, golf balls, ball bearings, metal railroad spikes and plastic eggs filled with paint.

“There were also balloons filled with feces thrown on the cars and even a torn-up street sign was used to vandalize the marked police cars,” police said in a statement. “Windows were broken and tires were deflated.”

Officers eventually dispersed the crowd except for a few stragglers.

One of those was shot with a sponge-tipped less-lethal round after he was seen throwing rocks at officers, police said. He was subsequently provided with medical treatment and arrested.

One of the injured officers was treated for a laceration to her leg after being struck with a rock, police said.

On Friday, protesters clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday spray-painted the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said.

The agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd-control munitions to try to disperse the crowd. Three people were arrested.

Also Friday, a number of federal buildings across the city were closed as the FBI investigated a car bomb threat.

Demonstrations have taken place in Oregon’s largest city for 86 straight days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.