Portland judge sets bail for accused Portland attacker Marquise Love

The lawyer for the suspect police say was seen in a viral video from Portland earlier this month appeared in court on Monday where a judge set bail for his client at $260,000, according to a report.

PORTLAND POLICE UNABLE TO IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO SOME 911 CALLS

KATU reported that Marquise Love, 25, had been identified by police as the suspect in a viral video on Aug. 16. The judge postponed the arraignment to September.

The report, citing court documents, said that Love claimed that he received death threats since the incident and allegedly claimed to have been drinking the night of the incident.

Love has been charged with assault, coercion and rioting, all three of which are felonies, records show. He turned himself in last week.

Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love,” is accused of repeatedly punching and kicking a man who was later identified in reports as being Adam Haner.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Benjamin Kim, Love’s attorney the attorney, declined to give a comment to KATU News about the case.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones and the Associated Press contributed to this report