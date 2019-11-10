Porsche launches into New Jersey building’s second floor leaving 2 dead, police say

Two people were killed in New Jersey early Sunday when a Porsche launched into the air and smashed into the second story of a commercial building, authorities said.

The sports car was traveling at “a high rate of speed” on Hooper Avenue when the driver lost control, hit the center median and smashed through a window on the building’s second floor, Toms River Police spokeswoman Jillian Messina told Fox News via email.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., Sgt. Vincent Pedalino told NJ.com. He said the building, which houses a real estate office and several other businesses, was unoccupied at the time.

Skid marks could be seen stretching across four lanes of traffic in the direction of the building, the outlet reported.

The Porsche appeared to bore a gaping hole in the brick building, according to pictures that local news outlets posted online. First responders cordoned off the area as they investigated how the vehicle went airborne.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of the families, Messina said. The two confirmed fatalities were believed to be the only occupants of the vehicle.

It was unclear exactly how fast the Porsche was going and what caused the driver to lose control.

Police said more information on the crash would be released at a later time.