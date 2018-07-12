Porn star attorney Avenatti appears to be trying out slogan, 'Make America America Again'

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who became a household name for representing porn star Stormy Daniels, announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will be at the London protest against President Trump and reassured the United Kingdom that, “We will make America America again.”

The phrase has no doubt been used before to mock Trump’s famous, “Make America Great Again,” but Avenatti has recently mentioned a possible presidential bid, and he made the comment prior to an international trip.

Avenatti has promised to run for president against Trump in the event he has lackluster competition.

There is no obvious standard bearer for Democrats.

There have been reports that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Hillary Clinton could run, and the party has a few young stars like Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Avenatti has been a fixture on news programs whilevrepresenting Daniels, who said she had sex with Trump in 2006 when he was married, which Trump has denied.

He has been a vocal critic of Trump and tweeted that he looks forward to marching in London against this “most cruel & unusual president.”

Earlier this month, he laid out his political philosophy. He said he was “pro-choice” and “Would never nominate a justice to the [Supreme Court] who did not believe in Roe or who would seek to outlaw same sex marriage. Fully support equality for women & people of all races, & gay rights. We don’t separate families at the border. And we don’t kiss-up to Putin.”

In an email to Fox News earlier this month, Avenatti claimed that he had been “approached by both the Republican and Democratic parties” about being a 2020 candidate.

