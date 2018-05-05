Pope urges Neocatechumenal missionaries to respect cultures

Pope Francis is urging one of the Catholic Church’s biggest missionary movements to respect different cultures and not try to conquer souls as it spreads the faith around the world.

Francis headlined a rally Saturday marking the 50th anniversary of the Neocatechumenal Way’s arrival in Rome. The community founded in Spain in the 1960s seeks to train Catholic adults in their faith and each year sends out families on missions around the globe.

The Vatican under the past two popes had kept the Way at arm’s length because of its unusual liturgical practices. Francis is less a liturgical purist and insists the church must be more missionary. He has embraced the Way, albeit with regular warnings including on Saturday to work in unison with the universal church.