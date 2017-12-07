Pope names new archbishops for Paris, Mexico City

Pope Francis has given Paris and Mexico City new archbishops, filling two important positions in the Catholic Church with churchmen he has known and promoted in recent years.

Francis named Monsignor Michel Aupetit to replace the retiring Paris archbishop, Cardinal André Vingt-Trois. Aupetit was a doctor specializing in bioethics before entering the seminary and had been vicar in Paris before he was named bishop of Nanterre by Francis in 2014.

Mexico City’s new archbishop is Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, whom Francis made a cardinal last year in a clear sign that he intended him to eventually replace Cardinal Norberto Rivera Carrera as archbishop.

Aguiar, archbishop of Tlalnepantla, had worked with the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio in the Latin American Bishops’ Conference, where he held leading positions for 15 years.