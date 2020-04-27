Pope asks faithful to add these two prayers to the end of the rosary

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pope Francis is asking Catholics all around the world to join him in praying the rosary, along with two prayers, to be “united” and “overcome” the coronavirus pandemic together.

The Vatican released the pope’s request for the month of May in a letter published on the feast of St. Mark the Evangelist on Friday.

CARDINAL DOLAN SAYS HE ADMIRES TRUMP’S LEADERSHIP ON HELPING RELIGIOUS COMMUNITY RECOVER FROM CORONAVIRUS

“Contemplating the face of Christ with the heart of Mary, our mother, will make us even more united as a spiritual family and will help us overcome this time of trial,” he wrote, noting that May is traditionally devoted to praying the rosary.

With so many faithful at home, Francis is asking them to “rediscover the beauty of praying the rosary at home in the month of May, whether individually or as a group.”

UBER EATS DRIVER ASKS PRIEST TO HEAR CONFESSION AFTER DELIVERING FOOD ORDER

Francis is proposing two new prayers “to the Blessed Virgin Mary, which can be recited at the end of the rosary,” according to Vatican News.

Given the COVID-19 outbreak, the new petitions from the pope include specific intentions for caretakers, patients, and people who’ve died or are mourning a loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In the present tragic situation, when the whole world is prey to suffering and anxiety, we fly to you, Mother of God and our Mother, and seek refuge under your protection,” reads part of one of the prayers. “Virgin Mary, turn your merciful eyes toward us amid this coronavirus pandemic.”

For the full text of the two prayers, click here.