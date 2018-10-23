Pompeo says US will revoke visas of Saudi officials linked to Khashoggi's death

The U.S. is revoking visas of some of the Saudi Arabian officials involved in the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a news conference Tuesday said the U.S. has identified people implicated in Khashoggi’s death — “including those in the intelligence services, the royal court, the foreign ministry and other Saudi ministries” — and is working to hold them accountable.

SAUDI OFFICIALS PLANNED KHASHOGGI’S KILLED DAYS BEFORE HIS DEATH, ERDOGAN SAYS

The State Department is revoking visas and taking other measures in the wake of the ordeal.

“We’re making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence,” Pompeo told reporters. “Neither the president nor I am happy with this situation.”

Pompeo also said that the State Department is working with the U.S. Treasury to review if Global Magnitsky Act sanctions could be applied to those involved.

Visa records are considered confidential and Pompeo did not say which or how many Saudi officials would have their visas revoked.

TURKEY VOWS CRACKDOWN OVER KHASHOGGI AS CRITICS CALL ERDOGAN REGIME ‘WORLD’S WORST JAILER’ OF JOURNALISTS

The visa revocations are the first disciplinary measures taken by the Trump administration against the Saudis since Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post who was often critical of Saudi Arabia, was killed after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on Oct. 2.

Saudi officials have claimed Khashoggi died accidentally during a fight at the consulate, but Turkish officials said a team of 15 men tortured, killed and dismembered Khashoggi and alleged Saudi officials planned his murder for days.

Shortly before Pompeo’s remarks, President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Saudi Arabia’s operation was one of the “worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups.”

“They had a very bad original concept” that was “carried out poorly,” Trump said. He added he’s expecting a full report on Khashoggi’s murder soon.

