Pompeo says US is willing to 'make security assurances' to North Korea

The U.S. is “prepared to make security assurances” for North Korea in the event Pyongyang agrees to denuclearize after the historic summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, said Monday.

Pompeo, who was in Singapore, did not go into specific details about how the U.S. would secure the country, but he said talks between the U.S. and North Korea are moving briskly.

He said complete denuclearization is the only acceptable outcome from Tuesday’s meeting between the two leaders.

He said sanctions will remain in place until Pyongyang “completely and verifiably” eliminates all weapons of mass destruction.

“Trump is fully prepared for the meeting tomorrow,” he said.

Pompeo criticized a report in The New York Times that questioned whether the U.S. has the technical expertise needed on the ground in Singapore. He said there are hundreds of experts in relevant fields working to make sure North Korea makes good on any promises.