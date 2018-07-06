Pompeo reportedly gives Kim Jong Un an Elton John 'Rocket Man' CD at Trump's request

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly brought a CD with the Elton John song “Rocket Man” to give as a gift to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the country.

Pompeo arrived in North Korea on Friday amid talks between the two countries over denuclearizing North Korea.

Pompeo brought two gifts for Kim, including a letter from President Trump and the CD, according to The Chosun Ilbo, a top newspaper in South Korea.

Last year, amid escalating rhetoric between the two countries, Trump repeatedly referred to Kim as “Rocket Man” and “Little Rocket Man.”

POMPEO, EN ROUTE TO NORTH KOREA, REVEALS HIS GOAL FOR HIGH-LEVEL TALKS

A diplomatic source in Washington cited by Chosun Ilbo explained that the “Rocket Man” CD was “the subject of discussion during Trump’s lunch with Kim” when they first met for a summit in Singapore last month.

According to the outlet, when Kim referenced Trump’s nickname, Trump asked him if he’s familiar with the song. Trump later asked Pompeo to bring a copy of the CD during his subsequent trip.

Pompeo landed at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang on Friday. He was greeted on the tarmac by Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chul, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and two other officials before meetings in the country. The State Department tweeted photos of Pompeo in North Korea.

It was not clear if Pompeo would meet directly with Kim, as he had done previously.

During the visit, Pompeo is expected to work to nail down the specifics of Kim’s commitments on denuclearization during the Singapore summit. Pompeo has the crucial task of dispelling growing skepticism over how seriously Kim is about giving up his nuclear arsenal and translating the upbeat rhetoric following the summit into concrete action.

On the flight to Pyongyang, Pompeo said both sides made commitments at the Singapore summit on the complete denuclearization of North Korea and on what a transformed bilateral relationship might look like.

“On this trip, I’m seeking to fill in some details on these commitments and continue the momentum toward implementation of what the two leaders promised each other and the world. I expect that the DPRK is ready to do the same,” Pompeo said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name.

Fox News’ Nick Kalman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.