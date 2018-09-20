Pompeo blasts Kerry on meeting with Iranian officials, says time to get off the stage

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday criticized John Kerry for meeting with Iranian officials and said the former Obama administration official “can’t seem to get off the stage.”

Pompeo, who sat down exclusively with Laura Ingraham, the host of “The Ingraham Angle,” said the former secretary of state “fundamentally got it wrong with Iran, and we’re trying to make it right for America.”

“Secretary Kerry can’t seem to get off the stage, and you have to,” he said. “When I’m the former secretary, I’ll get off. Every previous former secretary has done that, too.”

Last week, Pompeo called out his predecessor for “actively undermining” U.S. policy by holding meetings with Mohammad Javad Zarif, the foreign minister, since leaving office, whom he reportedly met with on several occasions and discussed the scraped nuclear deal.

Pompeo said speaking with foreign governments is fine, as long as you are working on behalf of American foreign policy.

“They’re working for the foreign policy which is theirs, not the one that belongs to the United States,” he said.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino,” Kerry did not deny the suggestion he’s telling the Iranians to wait out Trump until there is a Democratic president again.

“I think everybody in the world is talking about waiting out President Trump,” said Kerry.

“Let me be crystal clear: When I met with the Iranians, the policies of the United States was still to be in the Iran deal because the president had not decided and not pulled out,” Kerry said.

Pompeo said he is focused on executing America’s foreign policy, and will “leave the legal action to others.”

“They are not only unhelpful, but they are acting in ways that are harmful to achieving what’s best for the American people,” he said. That’s my criticism. Stop it. Let it go. You’ve had your day.”