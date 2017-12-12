Poll: Over 90 percent of Palestinians oppose Trump move

A new Palestinian opinion poll finds overwhelming opposition to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The poll found that 91 percent consider Trump’s declaration last week a threat to Palestinian interests. Forty-five percent believe the Palestinians should cut all contacts with the U.S., submit a complaint to the International Criminal Court and launch an armed uprising.

While Trump said his declaration does not prejudge future talks on the status of Jerusalem, 72 percent of respondents believe his administration will not submit any peace plan. It also found widespread distrust of the Palestinians’ Arab allies.

The poll, conducted by the respected Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, questioned 1,270 adults and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.