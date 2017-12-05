Poll finds many Harvey victims saying they still need help

Many Texas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey say in a new survey that they’re still not getting the help they need more than three months later.

President Donald Trump also got lower marks than Congress or Texas leaders for his handling of the Category 4 storm that left Houston underwater and killed more than 80 people. The survey was done by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Episcopal Health Foundation.

Nearly half of residents who said they had property damage or lost their job or work hours because of Harvey say they’re not getting the resources needed to get back on their feet.

About 4 in 10 also said they weren’t confident about Harvey relief dollars trickling down to those who need it most.