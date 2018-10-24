Politicians react to suspicious packages sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN

The suspicious packages sent to the homes of former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and to the Time Warner Center in New York where CNN is located Wednesday elicited reactions from politicians across the aisle, many of whom condemned the incidents.

The packages sent to Obama and Clinton were identified by Secret Service officials as “potential explosive devices,” and arrived just days after an explosive device was found at billionaire George Soros’ home in Bedford, New York. It wasn’t immediately clear if the incidents are related.

Read on for a look at what politicians are saying about the incident.

“We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice,” Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement posted to Twitter.

President Trump retweeted Pence, writing “I agree wholeheartedly!”

“Violence against private citizens, public officials and media organizations has no place in our democracy. I am thankful for the bold and swift action of law enforcement to ensure no one was hurt,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., wrote on Twitter that, “Attempting violence against public officials, private citizens, journalists, or anyone has no place in our free and lawful society.”

“This is an ongoing situation that President Trump and his admin are monitoring closely. Our condemnation of these despicable acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants. These cowardly acts are unacceptable and won’t be tolerated,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote, also sharing a formal White House statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.