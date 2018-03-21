Polish official says Russia is deepening divisions in Europe

Poland’s foreign minister says Russia is trying to change the political order in Europe by destabilizing Eastern Europe, breaking trans-Atlantic unity and deepening divisions among European allies.

Jacek Czaputowicz made his remarks during a speech Wednesday in which he presented his foreign policy priorities for the year to lawmakers and the president in parliament.

Czaputowicz said “Russia is striving to revise the political order in Europe which emerged after 1989 and brought Poland a restoration of its independence.”

He accused Russia of seeking to inflame political divisions within European states and between them, “breaking up trans-Atlantic unity and deepening divisions within the European Union.”

Those deepening divisions within the EU include Britain’s decision to leave, as well as Poland’s own disputes with EU bodies and other EU states.