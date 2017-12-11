Police: Woman accused of shooting husband, dismembering body

Authorities say an Ohio woman shot her husband multiple times earlier this year and dismembered his body.

Forty-nine-year-old Marcia Eubank has been charged with murder in the death of 54-year-old Howard Eubank. Records don’t show an attorney for her.

The Summit County sheriff’s office says in a release that deputies went to the couple’s home in Coventry Township in suburban Akron on Saturday when the couple’s adult son called about possible remains. The deputies found deteriorating remains tentatively identified as those of Howard Eubank. The release says investigators believe Eubank was killed earlier this year in a “domestic-related incident.”

Authorities say Marcia Eubank was arrested later Saturday in a store parking lot. A Barberton Municipal Court judge on Monday set bond for her at $1 million.