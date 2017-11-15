Police: Twin Falls man crushed to death by farm equipment

MGN Online

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – The Twin Falls County coroner has identified the man who was crush to death by farm equipment.



The Times-News reports police found 40-year-old Jose Jamie Tapia of Twin Falls dead underneath a large hay baler Tuesday.



Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley says Tapia had been working under the bale when the jack slipped causing the bale to fall on him.



Tapia’s body will be sent to Boise for an autopsy.



Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson says is unclear if the farm equipment was owned by Tapia or if he had been employed by someone else.