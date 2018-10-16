Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ October 16, 2018 ]
Police to file criminal complaint after fetus remains found
National News
[ October 15, 2018 ]
Kimmel backs Republican running for constable in North Las Vegas
National News
[ October 15, 2018 ]
Hatch's 'T-Rex' tweet an apparent swipe at Warren
Politics
[ October 15, 2018 ]
Los Angeles councilman announces departure day after fundraiser
National News
[ October 15, 2018 ]
Naked man who jumped into tank with tiger sharks allegedly committed earlier assault: report
World News
[ October 15, 2018 ]
4 children, mom dead after apparent murder suicide, Tennessee authorities say
National News
[ October 15, 2018 ]
Roasted pig in luggage found by CBP beagle at Atlanta airport
National News
[ October 15, 2018 ]
White St. Louis woman who blocked black neighbor from entering apartment building is fired
National News
[ October 15, 2018 ]
Sessions vows 'emergency' Supreme Court battles amid 'outrageous' discovery rulings by federal judges
Politics
[ October 15, 2018 ]
Nikki Haley blasts China, calls government 'straight out of George Orwell'
Politics
Home
National News
Police to file criminal complaint after fetus remains found
Police to file criminal complaint after fetus remains found
October 16, 2018
KID News
National News
Previous
Kimmel backs Republican running for constable in North Las Vegas
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM