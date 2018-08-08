Police swarm New York hospital after apparent murder-suicide, report says

Police swarmed a New York hospital Wednesday after a man reportedly shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

Hospital workers told patients about the apparent murder-suicide, The Journal News reported. However, police haven’t confirmed details of the shooting. Authorities said the incident was confined to one room and there was no ongoing threat.

Westchester County and state police responded to reports of shots fired at around 9:30 a.m. Officials said there would be a press conference later in the day.

The hospital was reportedly evacuated as authorities investigated the shooting.

“Sometimes family members get a little outraged,” Clarence McMillan, a hospital worker, told The Journal News. “They don’t understand the care and stuff we have to go through to help their loved ones survive. Maybe this is one of those situations.”

Westchester Medical Center is located in Valhalla. It is an 895-bed Regional Trauma Center, which provides medical services to New York’s Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

