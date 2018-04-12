Police standoff at Georgia home after man shoots at officers

Atlanta Police are calling for reinforcements to help in a standoff at a Georgia home.

Atlanta Police Department Lt. Jeff Cantin tells WGCL-TV that two officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 2 a.m. Thursday. The lieutenant says a man inside the home began firing at the officers when they arrived.

The outlet reports that police believe the man is the only person inside the home. According to police, the man’s family says he has a history of mental illness. No injuries have been reported as of 4 a.m., and police have evacuated several neighboring homes.

The lieutenant said authorities were working to contact the man and also calling in officers from outside precincts and SWAT.

