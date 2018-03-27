Police: Skeletal remains identified as those of missing boy

Police opened a homicide investigation Tuesday after skeletal remains found recently in an irrigation ditch have been identified as those of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared from his suburban Phoenix home nearly two years ago.

At a news conference, Buckeye Detective Tamela Skaggs wouldn’t say if police have evidence of foul play in the death of Jesse Wilson, or if there any suspects.

She said investigators don’t know how long Wilson’s remains were in the area near a state highway, or how they wound up there.

That area was searched in the summer of 2016, but was covered by water at the time, according to Skaggs.

“There is the weather we have to consider and landscape, animal activity,” she said. “All those things come into play with that specific desert area.”

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said the discovery of Wilson’s remains was the “worst outcome we could possibly imagine.”

“I wish I could say it’s closure but it’s not because we haven’t found the person responsible,” he said.

FBI agent Lance Leising said the agency is helping Buckeye police investigators with additional interviewers, evidence experts and strategy advice.

The boy disappeared from his home in the early morning of July 18, 2016, in a Buckeye neighborhood, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

Police treated it as a runaway case because the boy’s adoptive mother told investigators that he suffered from “learning and developmental issues” and was taking medication for it. She said he had slipped out of his second-floor bedroom window overnight in the past.

The FBI, Buckeye Police and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office personnel searched for the boy for weeks following his disappearance. Drones, U.S. Border Patrol tracking dogs and citizen volunteers also searched.

Police said partial human skeletal remains were found March 8 about six miles from the boy’s home and a subsequent search of the area uncovered additional remains.

The remains were submitted for forensic analysis and positively identified as Jesse Wilson, police said.