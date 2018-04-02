Police shut down Maryland carnival, use pepper spray

Police say a fight at a Maryland carnival forced them to shut down the festivities and send roughly 2,000 young people home.

News outlets report that the fight began before 9 p.m. Sunday at Eastpoint Mall near Dundalk. The area is east of Baltimore.

At one point, an officer used pepper spray to try to restore order. At that point, police say kids ran off in all directions.

Two Baltimore County Police officers had been working security at the event. More officers were called after fights began breaking out.

Police say no one was seriously injured. One juvenile was arrested.

Police estimated about 2,000 young people were at the carnival when they shut it down.