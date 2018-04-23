Police seek person of interest in double stabbing

Nampa Police Department Paula Gaitan

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) – Nampa police are looking for a person of interest in a stabbing that injured two people.

Police say an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman were brought to the hospital Sunday night with stab wounds.

Authorities say both women suffered serious injuries.

Police have identified a 37-year-old Paula Gaitan as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Nampa Police at 208-465-2257 or via Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or 343cops.com.