Police seek man just released from prison in fatal shooting

Police in western Maryland are looking for a man they say shot and killed a woman two days after he was released from prison.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Devaughn Tyrone Drew. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Destiny Boccone.

Deputies say they responded to a reported car crash late Sunday in Hagerstown. Authorities say Boccone was found dead, seated in the car, of a gunshot wound.

Online court records show Drew was sentenced in 2012 to six years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office refused to say what relationship, if any, existed between Drew and Boccone.