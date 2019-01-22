Police searching for missing woman last seen at Boston bar

A Massachusetts woman who was last seen talking to a man outside a Boston bar Saturday night remains missing, police said.

Olivia Ambrose, 23, was last seen outside Hennessy’s Bar talking to a man around 11 p.m. The woman’s sister, Franny Ambrose, said they had gone to the bar together but got separated – which is normal for them. She told MassLive.com they were out dancing with friends.

Franny Ambrose said she contacted police after her sister didn’t communicate with her – which she said is out of character. Boston Police filed a missing person report and opened an investigation on Monday.

Boston 25 News reported that Olivia Ambrose works for the software company Toast, Inc., and had recently moved back home. The report described her as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with blues eyes and curly brown hair.

A Facebook page titled “Missing Person: Help Find Olivia ‘Liviy’ Ambrose” was created on Monday. The page stated that police have questioned the man who was seen talking to Olivia Ambrose, but did not provide more information.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Boston Police at 617-343-4248.