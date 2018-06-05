Police say man attacked by mob after Utah gay pride festival

Salt Lake City police are looking for leads after a man was allegedly attacked while trying to defend two gay men who were being chased after the Utah Pride Festival.

Detective Greg Wilking said Tuesday the two men were leaving the festival around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a group of young white men approached from an alley and made homophobic slurs. The couple sought refuge in a nearby ice cream shop.

Wilking said the group of between seven and 15 men followed them and attacked an employee who stepped in the way. The employee suffered minor injuries.

The Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday it was offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

Police say they need the public’s help because the incident was quick and there is no video evidence.