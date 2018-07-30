Police release new video of suspect in killing of onetime George H.W. Bush doctor

Houston Police released new surveillance video Monday of a suspect in the murder of a prominent cardiologist who once treated former President George H.W. Bush.

Authorities posted the video on social media and said it showed the suspect riding a bicycle in a neighborhood moments after Dr. Mark Hausknecht was gunned down while riding his own bike to work on the morning of July 20.

The footage shows a person with a ball cap riding a bicycle. Authorities have described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a short-sleeved polo shirt and khaki shorts.

Last week, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters there was a “high probability” that Hausknecht was targeted by the gunman. Investigators say the shooter rode past Hausknecht before turning around and firing.

The images released Monday are the latest in a series of photos and videos that have been made public by authorities, including a sketch.

In 2000, Hausknecht treated Bush for an irregular heartbeat after the 41st president complained about lightheadedness. After Hausknecht’s death, Bush called Hausknecht “a fantastic cardiologist and a good man.”

“I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care,” Bush added. “His family is in our prayers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

