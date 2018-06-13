Police release more video from officers at Vegas shooting

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The footage was made public Wednesday. It marks the sixth batch of information released after media organizations, including The Associated Press, sued for video, audio and documents from the Oct. 1 shooting.

Police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the information.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the elected head of the Police Department, has said the investigation hasn’t identified a motive for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

Authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and killed himself before police reached him.