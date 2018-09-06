Police raid New Jersey couple's home after $400G in GoFundMe cash they raised for homeless veteran disappears

Police investigating a New Jersey couple ordered by a judge to appear in court to explain what happened to the $400,000 they raised online for a homeless Good Samaritan had their home raided by authorities Thursday morning.

Footage taken from the scene showed a shiny, black BMW car being towed away from the Bordentown property owned by Katie McClure and Mark D’Amico. Other videos showed D’Amico hitting golf balls off the lawn around the home.

Superior Court Judge Paula Dow said Wednesday that McClure and D’Amico must appear Monday for a deposition in a suit filed by Johnny Bobbitt over the whereabouts of the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised for him via GoFundMe.

Bobbitt’s story went viral in late 2017 after he gave McClure his last $20 for gas when she was stranded. She set up a GoFundMe page for him, which raised $400,000.

Eventually, the relationship soured sometime after Bobbitt received roughly $75,000 of the funds. He used the money to purchase a camper and SUV, but he has admitted he squandered some of on drugs. He no longer has the camper or SUV, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

Bobbitt accused McClure and D’Amico of mismanaging the donations raised. The couple deny the claims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.