Police question Netanyahu in telecom case for second time

Israeli police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving the country’s telecom giant.

Police were seen arriving to Netanyahu’s residence on Monday. Media reports said Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and son Yair are also being questioned at another location.

Two Netanyahu confidants have been arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq’s news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage.

It’s the second time that Netanyahu, who held the communications portfolio until last year, is being questioned over the affair. Police declined to comment.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a media witch hunt.