Police probe death of 2 Germans in eastern Spain

Spanish police say they have found the bodies of a German man and woman in a house in the eastern coastal town of Vinaros.

A Civil Guard spokeswoman said the bodies were found shortly after 7.30 a.m. Friday. She spoke on condition of anonymity as police regulations do not allow her to be named publicly.

She could not immediately confirm news reports that quoted investigators as saying the man is believed to have shot the woman and then committed suicide.

Private news agency Europa Press and other media outlets said police are treating the case as one of gender violence.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations, did not know if the Germans were residents or tourists.