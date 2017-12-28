Police preparing to release names of 4 found slain in home

Authorities say they’re preparing to release the names of a woman, her two children and a second woman who were found slain inside their upstate New York apartment.

Troy police said Thursday the names and photos of the victims will be released “in the very near future.” On Wednesday, police divulged that the victims include a 36-year-old woman, her 5-year-old daughter, her 11-year-old son and a 22-year-old woman with whom she was in a relationship.

Officials have released few other details since a property manager found the victims’ bodies Tuesday in a basement apartment in a home along the Hudson River in Troy, just north of Albany.

Police Chief John Tedesco said he has “never seen savagery like this” in his more than 40 years in law enforcement.