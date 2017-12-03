Police: Parking dispute leads to stabbing, car into crowd

Police say a man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of people on a New York City sidewalk, leaving one person dead and several others injured, one critically.

Authorities say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside a hookah lounge in Queens.

They say it started with the driver of a sedan getting out of his car and stabbing two people in the chest.

Police say the driver then got back into his car, drove off, jumped a curb and hit a group of pedestrians. One person was killed, and five others injured, one of them critically.

The other people hit and the two people stabbed were in stable condition.

Authorities say the driver is in custody. Charges have not yet been filed.