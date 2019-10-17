Police: Parents arrested after 1-year-old daughter tests positive for fentanyl

A couple is facing child endangerment and drug charges after their 1-year-old daughter tested positive for fentanyl earlier this month, authorities said.

Phoenix police officers received a call on Oct. 7 from a witness who reportedly saw a couple using drugs inside a car. Officers said “the vehicle was filled with smoke” when they approached Denisse and Pablo Solorzano, who were within with their 1-year-old daughter, according to AZFamily.com.

Authorities said the officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in Pablo Solorzano’s possession when they asked him to step outside. He allegedly said the drugs were Percocet pills.

Denisse Solorzano was also found with drugs, authorities said.

Efforts by officers to wake the little girl for several minutes were unsuccessful. She was taken to a hospital where tests revealed fentanyl in her system.

Pablo Solorzano told police “it was his wife’s birthday and he was stupid to buy drugs,” and that “he regretted doing this to his wife and that he would take responsibility completely,” according to the court documents.

The two face felony charges of endangerment, possession or use of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.