Police officer slain near Pittsburgh is ID’d; gunman still at large

A Pennsylvania police officer was fatally shot Friday night while conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.

A manhunt was underway in western Pennsylvania early Saturday for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a rookie police officer Friday night in a town outside Pittsburgh.

Officer Brian Shaw had been with the New Kensington, Pa., police department for less than a year, police Chief Jim Klein said at a news conference, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

“I’m asking anybody with any information, as minute as they think it might be, please, please give us a call. We need to find the person who did this,” Klein said, Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV reported.

Meanwhile, authorities located a brown, older model Jeep Grand Cherokee that had been sought in connection with the slaying, police said.

As the search for the suspect continued, SWAT teams and police dogs were assisting local authorities as they scoured surrounding towns early Saturday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. EST in New Kensington while the officer was conducting a traffic stop. That led to a foot pursuit and shots being fired, Klein told reporters.

Police did not say if Shaw returned fire.

Multiple police agencies responded to a “shots fired” call after the officer initially radioed that the stop was underway, the paper reported.

Shaw was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.