Police officer shot in Miami store parking lot

Police say an officer was shot and wounded in a confrontation at a Miami store parking lot.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a tweet that the off-duty officer was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition after Wednesday’s shooting. Television news reports showed the officer was walking with assistance into the emergency room.

TV news reports also showed what appeared to be a body covered by a yellow plastic sheet in the parking lot of a Walmart in the northwestern part of the city. Police did not immediately confirm that anyone had been killed. No other details were available immediately.