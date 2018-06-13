Police officer cheered for buying Texas man's stolen groceries, medication

A Texas police officer is being commended after she replaced a sick man’s groceries and medication that had just been stolen in a Walmart parking lot.

Officer Kirsten Koryciak, of the Houston Police Department, said that the man, who was approximately between 50 and 60 years old, had some sort of diabetic episode outside the superstore on Tuesday and collapsed.

Once emergency medical services provided aid to the man, he realized his groceries had been stolen. The man entered Walmart to see what the store could do, and told Koryciak, who was working as a security guard for additional income, what had happened.

Koryciak, who told reporters Wednesday that she understood what the man had experienced because her father is diabetic, said she believed the man was on a fixed income and couldn’t afford to repurchase more food, so she decided to step up to the plate.

“I offered to buy his groceries to get him some food because he was diabetic and I know that he needed to eat,” the officer said.

Koryciak said she bought around $25 worth of vegetables, oatmeal, medication and “essential items” for the diabetic man.

The officer said she “didn’t think twice” about the gesture, and that she “would do it again in a heartbeat” — not for publicity, but to “pay it forward.”

Koryciak added that while people often now simply film or watch a situation rather than jump in themselves to help, she encouraged people to step forward.

“If you see somebody being mistreated, or somebody being taken advantage of, say something.”