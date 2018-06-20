Police: Man bit off piece of husband's nose during argument

Police say a Rhode Island man bit off a piece of his husband’s nose during a heated argument.

The Providence Journal reports police responded to a disturbance at a Providence apartment Tuesday night. Officers found the victim outside the apartment with an injury to the right side of his nose.

The man told police his husband, 51-year-old Squire Felder Jr., got angry during an argument and bit his nose. The victim said Felder spat a piece of his nose out onto the floor.

Police took Felder into custody. An officer at the scene found the piece of the victim’s nose and brought it to first responders.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. An attorney for Felder has not been immediately identified.

