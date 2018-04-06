Police: Man acted alone to set off explosives in store

A man suspected of setting off two explosive devices in a California Sam’s Club store has been booked on suspicion of igniting a destructive device.

Ontario police said Friday that Hugo Gonzalez isn’t believed to have a connection to any criminal or extremist group.

Police say they believe Gonzalez acted alone in setting off the explosives in the store about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. No injuries were reported.

Investigators found additional materials “similar to those used in the devices” in his home and car.

Police released surveillance video showing Gonzalez walking into the store wearing a white surgical mask. Another video showed what appeared to be an explosion before smoke filled several aisles.

A motive remains unknown. A telephone number listed for Gonzalez wasn’t in service.