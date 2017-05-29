Police looking for driver who allegedly assaulted jogger

Authorities are looking for a driver they say hit a jogger with his car and then choked him.

The Idaho Statesman reports a man was jogging Friday evening when he was sideswiped by a small car. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office say in a release the jogger told police the driver of the car got out of the vehicle as the two men began to argue.

Police say the two men fought. The jogger claims the driver choked him, left him on the side of the road and drove away.

According to the release, paramedics found the jogger lying on the dirt road “badly injured.” The jogger was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver’s car is described as a tan, late-’90s model passenger vehicle.

]]>