Police: Livery cab driver hit with hockey stick before death

New York City police say a livery cab driver has died after an angry pedestrian struck him in the head with a hockey stick and the driver crashed the car.

Police arrested Kohji Kosugi, of Manhattan, on a manslaughter charge Sunday.

Police say the 68-year-old Toyota Camry livery cab driver was hit in the head by Kosugi late Saturday while the driver was stopped at a Manhattan intersection.

The driver returned to his vehicle, drove for several blocks and struck a median.

He was identified him as Randolph Tolk, of West New York, New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police did not give a motive for the attack. Information on Kosugi’s lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

___

This story has been corrected to show that police now say the name of the livery cab driver is Randolph Tolk, not Richard Tolk. Also, the livery cab driver was driving a Toyota Camry, not a Lincoln Town car.