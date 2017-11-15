Police: Killer knows quiet Tampa neighborhood where 4 slain

Police and federal agents are searching a normally quiet, working class Tampa neighborhood for a killer after the latest shooting there — the fourth in a little more than a month.

The 60-year-old man killed early Tuesday was shot from behind as he crossed a street.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says it’s extremely possible that the killer lives in the neighborhood.

Residents and police have been on edge since Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death. Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job.

On Tuesday, 60-year-old Ronald Felton, an unemployed construction worker who volunteered at a food bank, was gunned down.