TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say an investigation is underway after infant twin brothers in Idaho died despite efforts by first responders to save them.
The Times-News reports Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson says a 911 call made at 2:18 p.m. Friday reported that the children were unresponsive.
Thueson says responding officers provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the children.
He says the police department is conducting a full death investigation.
At this point, detectives say they have no reason to believe there is any threat to the community.
Police investigating death of infant twin brothers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say an investigation is underway after infant twin brothers in Idaho died despite efforts by first responders to save them.